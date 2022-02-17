Jake Gyllenhaal: Feeling Swifties' Scorn.

JAKE GYLLENHAAL says artists should take "responsibility" for their fans' "cyberbullying" after he received threats when TAYLOR SWIFT re-released her heartbreak ballad, "All Too Well (TAYLOR's Version)."

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” the 41-year-old actor told ESQUIRE in a new profile published yesterday.

The actor didn’t mention SWIFT by name, saying his complaint was “not about any individual, per se,” but added that it’s “a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world.

“We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme.

“My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having.”

GYLLENHAAL was asked how the negative media attention affected him after the re-release of the song, which chronicled his brief relationship with SWIFT back in 2010.

In the song, SWIFT hinted in the lyrics that the reason for the split was because of an age difference.

“It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he says of the song which first came out in 2012 after his breakup from SWIFT. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

GYLLENHAAL said he hadn't listened to the newly released version of the song, though admitting, , “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life.”

The actor, who has been dating 26-year-old model JEANNE CADIEU since late 2018, said his “life is wonderful.”

“I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”

« see more Net News