Joel Folger, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is very saddened to report the passing of radio programmer/consultant JOEL FOLGER following a heart attack YESTERDAY (2/17) at age 65. He was in the process of recovering from a stroke a couple of years back and making tremendous progress.

From his site JOELFOLGER.COM, “FOLGER’s career started at KTRF/THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN and he went onto air talent posts at KCLD/ST. CLOUD, KQRS/MINNEAPOLIS and KBPI/DENVER. JOEL went on to program Top 40 KJYO/OKLAHOMA CITY and legendary DALLAS stations KEGL and KDGE, as well as Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS.

“Over the years, JOEL worked with some of this country's best radio personalities and developed a great reputation as a talent coach. At one point, the night talent on WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK and KIIS LOS ANGELES were both benefactors of JOEL's training.” Check his consulting site, FOLGERMEDIA.COM for more.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER added, “JOEL FOLGER was a brilliant programmer and an equally wonderful person. Funny, caring, and compassionate, JOEL was the whole package and truly had wonderful friends from coast to coast. You will be missed by so many in radio, music and by your many personal friends who are mourning your loss.”

JOEL was married to his wife BECKY and, together, they had three children, KAYLA, MANDI and BRAYDEN.

Details about services are pending.

