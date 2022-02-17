House

Former radio programmer TROY HOUSE joins NASHVILLE-based SPIN DOCTORS MUSIC GROUP as Dir./Brand Partnerships, a newly-created position. In this role, he will work to obtain additional funding for emerging new artists.

His background includes stints as GM for CHOICE BROADCASTING in LONDON, KY, Tourism Commissioner for that city, and more than four decades of producing, creating and editing media for numerous national clients.

“After 12 years in business, we are excited to move to the next phase of our company’s growth,” said SPIN DOCTORS MUSIC GROUP’S AL BROCK. “TROY’s experience, fearlessness and strong work ethic will help accomplish a way for indie artists to get sponsor and funding opportunities. TROY will be hanging around CRS next week and is in the ‘house’ now.”

