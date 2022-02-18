Brophey (Photo: Facebook)

BOSTON radio programming veteran GINNY BROPHEY has joined TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH as Brand Mgr. She previously was PD of iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON until departing in a round of companywide layoffs in early 2020 (NET NEWS 1/15/20). Before joining WBWL in 2018, she was the longtime APD/MD at crosstown BEASLEY Country WKLB.

BROPHEY is filling the position that has been vacant since Dir./Content SARAH SULLIVAN’s departure last OCTOBER for a job outside of radio (NET NEWS 10/5/21). SULLIVAN had also overseen Adult Hits sister stations WSHK/WSAK (102.1 and 105.3 THE SHARK) — where she continues to do middays — and local news site SeacoastCurrent.com.

Congratulate BROPHEY here.

