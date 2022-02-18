Now Accepting Applications for 2023

The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has opened its application window for the 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training Program, with applications from senior-level broadcast managers looking to move up the ranks accepted for the 10-month pro through MAY 31st. The 2023 program will be held as weekend sessions in-person at NAB headquarters in WASHINGTON, starting in SEPTEMBER 2022. Fellowships are available for women and people of color.

The NABLF also released the list of 2021 graduates of the program, who completed the course in NOVEMBER. "These talented broadcasters join the long list of industry leaders with roots in the BLT program," said NAB FOUNDATION Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. "We look forward to watching their careers grow from this success and witnessing the positive impacts as new and diverse leadership advances our industry."

The graduates:

NATIVE PUBLIC MEDIA Ops. Dir. MELISSA BEGAY

HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON Digital Solutions Specialist ROBERT BROOKS

BONNEVILLE/SEATTLE SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO

COWLES ABC/FOX affiliate KTMF-TV/MISSOULA, MT Station Mgr. THOMAS CIPRARI

SCRIPPS ABC affilate KGTV (ABC10)/SAN DIEGO VP/GM LEON CLARK

COX MEDIA GROUP ABC affiliate WFTV/ORLANDO News Dir. TINA COMMODORE

MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA Dir./Talent and Team Development KATE DOTY

FOX O&O KRIV-TV (FOX 26)-MY NETWORK TV affiliate KTXH-TV (MY20)/HOUSTON VP/GSM SUSIE DOUCETTE-PYLE

DURAN MEDIA MANAGEMENT SERVICES Pres. ALFREDO DURAN

GRAY TELEVISION Independent KTVK-TV-CBS affiliate KPHO-TV/PHOENIX Station Mgr. BLANCA ESPARZA-PAP

UNIVISION RVP/Sales Mgr. MARIANA FERRO

MISSION BROADCASTING FOX affiliate KMSS-TV (FOX 33)/SHREVEPORT Station Mgr,/DOS ANDREW GIVENS

HEARST ABC affiliate WJCL-TV/SAVANNAH Pres./GM BEN HART

GRAY TELEVISION NBC/CW affiliate WVVA-TV/BLUEFIELD, WV Station Mgr./GSM CHARITY HOLMAN

GRAY TELEVISION VP/Financial Analyst ANDRE HOLMES

TEGNA CBS affiliate WTSP-TV (10 TAMPA BAY)/ST. PETERSBURG-TAMPA Pres./GM KARI JACOBS

GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP VP/CFO KIM PARKER

EMMIS/MEDIACO Hip Hop WQHT (HOT 97)-R&B WBLS-Gospel WLIB-A/NEW YORK VP/Client Success NICOLE OVADIA

