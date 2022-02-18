-
NAB Leadership Foundation Opens Window For 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training Program Applications
The NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has opened its application window for the 2023 Broadcast Leadership Training Program, with applications from senior-level broadcast managers looking to move up the ranks accepted for the 10-month pro through MAY 31st. The 2023 program will be held as weekend sessions in-person at NAB headquarters in WASHINGTON, starting in SEPTEMBER 2022. Fellowships are available for women and people of color.
The NABLF also released the list of 2021 graduates of the program, who completed the course in NOVEMBER. "These talented broadcasters join the long list of industry leaders with roots in the BLT program," said NAB FOUNDATION Pres. MICHELLE DUKE. "We look forward to watching their careers grow from this success and witnessing the positive impacts as new and diverse leadership advances our industry."
The graduates:
NATIVE PUBLIC MEDIA Ops. Dir. MELISSA BEGAY
HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON Digital Solutions Specialist ROBERT BROOKS
BONNEVILLE/SEATTLE SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO
COWLES ABC/FOX affiliate KTMF-TV/MISSOULA, MT Station Mgr. THOMAS CIPRARI
SCRIPPS ABC affilate KGTV (ABC10)/SAN DIEGO VP/GM LEON CLARK
COX MEDIA GROUP ABC affiliate WFTV/ORLANDO News Dir. TINA COMMODORE
MORGAN MURPHY MEDIA Dir./Talent and Team Development KATE DOTY
FOX O&O KRIV-TV (FOX 26)-MY NETWORK TV affiliate KTXH-TV (MY20)/HOUSTON VP/GSM SUSIE DOUCETTE-PYLE
DURAN MEDIA MANAGEMENT SERVICES Pres. ALFREDO DURAN
GRAY TELEVISION Independent KTVK-TV-CBS affiliate KPHO-TV/PHOENIX Station Mgr. BLANCA ESPARZA-PAP
UNIVISION RVP/Sales Mgr. MARIANA FERRO
MISSION BROADCASTING FOX affiliate KMSS-TV (FOX 33)/SHREVEPORT Station Mgr,/DOS ANDREW GIVENS
HEARST ABC affiliate WJCL-TV/SAVANNAH Pres./GM BEN HART
GRAY TELEVISION NBC/CW affiliate WVVA-TV/BLUEFIELD, WV Station Mgr./GSM CHARITY HOLMAN
GRAY TELEVISION VP/Financial Analyst ANDRE HOLMES
TEGNA CBS affiliate WTSP-TV (10 TAMPA BAY)/ST. PETERSBURG-TAMPA Pres./GM KARI JACOBS
GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP VP/CFO KIM PARKER
EMMIS/MEDIACO Hip Hop WQHT (HOT 97)-R&B WBLS-Gospel WLIB-A/NEW YORK VP/Client Success NICOLE OVADIA