Dre & Eminem (Photo: Featureflash Photo/Kathy Kutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Artists DR. DRE and EMINEM were the big winners after this year's SUPER BOWL half time performance last SUNDAY. Industry experts are predicting that album sales for both will increase by almost 200% for the week, and 2PAC's Greatest Hits will also see a major boost as a result. In fact, all the performers, including MARY J. BLIGE, KENDRICK LAMAR, 50 CENT, and SNOOP DOGG will see significant sales and streaming numbers after the Iconic performance.

BILLBOARD is reporting the songs heard during the halftime performance sold a combined 62,000 downloads in the U.S. on FEBRUARY 13th and 14th, up 775% compared to the 7,000 they sold during the two days prior (February 11-12). The sales totals include, along with songs performed in a fuller rendition, songs heard only in snippets during the halftime show including 2PAC’s “I Ain’t Mad at Cha,” which DR. DRE played briefly on piano; KENDRICK LAMAR’s “M.A.A.D City” and DR. DRE’s “Forgot About Dre,” featuring EMINEM. The top-selling song from halftime on February 13th-14th was DR. DRE’s “The Next Episode,” featuring SNOOP DOGG, which opened the show. It sold 12,000 downloads on those two days – up 994% compared to the 1,000 it sold on February 11th-12th.

SPOTIFY says following the 12-minute performance, fans turned to them to continue streaming their favorites from the show. MARY J. BLIGE saw a lot of love with a more than 520% increase in streams of her song “No More Drama.” DR. DRE and SNOOP DOGG’s “The Next Episode” saw more than a 270% increase in streams. The 1999 track “Still D.R.E.” saw an increase of more than 245%, and KENDRICK LAMAR’s “Alright” saw more than a 250% increase. In the U.S., overall streams of DR. DRE saw a nearly 185% increase on SPOTIFY in the hour following the game.

EMINEM is one of SPOTIFY’s top-streamed hip-hop artists of all time, with “Lose Yourself” topping the list as the most-streamed track across classic hip-hop, rap and R&B. DR. DRE and SNOOP DOGG are two of SPOTIFY’s top-streamed classic hip-hop artists, with “Still D.R.E.” being one of the most popular tracks.

Click here to read more about the historic halftime performance from BILLBOARD and SPOTIFY.

