STEEL CITY MEDIA KANSAS CITY has hired RICH DEUTSCH as the new GSM for the cluster, effective immediately. DEUTSCH most recently spent the last 24 years as GSM for AUDACY KANSAS CITY.

The STEEL CITY KANSAS CITY cluster is Country KFKF and KBEQ (Q104), Top 40 KMXV (MIX 93.3) and AC KCKC (KC 102.1).

GM MARC HARRELL said, “RICH will make an excellent addition to the team at SCM. With his relationships, industry knowledge and successful track history, we are excited to see how he will help take our cluster to the next level. As the industry keeps changing, and more and more clusters are consolidating, syndicating, and voice tracking, it’s exciting to be the ‘live and local’ cluster that keeps growing and adding positions and shifts.”

DEUTSCH added, “I’m truly excited to work for a company with many of the best brands in KANSAS CITY. STEEL CITY MEDIA believes in live local programming all day, and has some of the longest running, well respected, and beloved radio personalities in the market. They have delivered extraordinary results for their clients over the years and use an omnichannel approach to meet the challenges that local businesses are facing today.”

