Clarkson (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

GRAMMY-winning KELLY CLARKSON is looking for a fresh start, and has officially filed paperwork to change her surname from CLARKSON to BRIANNE. US WEEKLY reports it has obtained documents which state CLARKSON has "a desire" to go by her first and middle name, because "my new name more fully reflects who I am." The request comes amid her divorce from BRANDON BLACKSTOCK.

CLARKSON filed in JUNE 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." They share two children. The divorce is not officially final yet, but CLARKSON recently agreed to give the talent manager five percent of their MONTANA ranch, which has been a sticking point from the beginning.

There is no indication yet as to what her name change request means for her eponymous talk show as she has yet to comment on it. She's been sitting out while celebrities host in her place due to the need to quarantine her family. She has not specified if anyone in her household has COVID-19 or if they were exposed to the virus.

