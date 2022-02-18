Sumway

PACIFIC MEDIA Rhythmic AC KUMU/HONOLULU has added singer, songwriter SUMWAY to the station's RISE AND DRIVE MORNING SHOW with DEVON NEKOBA.

KUMU PD KELSEY "K-SMOOTH" YOGI commented, "Bringing SUNWAY on board was an easy choice given her charming personality, local roots and wealth of experience with live audiences having performed in nearly every venue in WAIKIKI. She is a veteran member of our local music community and her natural ability to adjust to unpredictable situations on-air is clear."

SUMWAY added, "I hope that our audience will hear an authentic voice and sense of lightheartedness and fun while listening. I hope they feel included and respected in a sense that I would never underestimate their intelligence or life experiences."

« see more Net News