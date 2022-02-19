Professional Administrative Assistant Needed (Photo: 9Dream Studio/Shutterstock.com)

A LOS ANGELES-based management firm is looking for an administrative assistant with a minimum of two years professional experience. They're looking for a self-motivated, trustworthy, reliable, multi-tasker who is passionate about music and the industry.

Must be proficient in Google docs, Microsoft Outlook, and Excel. Candidate will manage agendas, calendars, travel arrangements, organize meetings and review emails for upper management. Competitive salary and full benefits provided. Label or management experience a plus.

Please submit a full resume to apply for this EOE position to cfruge@allaccess.com. Subject line: LA Based Administrative Assistant





