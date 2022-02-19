Byrom

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Country WCTO (CAT COUNTRY 96)/ALLENTOWN, PA morning co-host HANNAH BYROM has joined THE MIX MORNING SHOW at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WJXA (MIX 92.9)/NASHVILLE. She joins a team that also includes SEAN CASH and “PROMO JOE” BRITTON. BYROM announced in OCTOBER that she would be leaving WCTO after a two-year run to relocate to NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 10/21/21).

She joined WCTO in 2019 after co-hosting mornings at BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON. Her resume also includes stints as a weekender at Country WNSH (NEW YORK'S COUNTRY 94.7)/NEW YORK, and positions at WPST/TRENTON, WPLJ/NEW YORK and KBFF (LIVE 95.5)/PORTLAND, OR.

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News