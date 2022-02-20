Sold

KFIT, INC. is selling Gospel KFIT-A (GOSPEL 1060)/LOCKHART-AUSTIN, TX to DARYL O'NEAL's TOWNSHIP MEDIA, LLC for $695,000 ($140,000 for real property, $555,000 for other station assets) plus an LMA before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, BIRACH BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Regional Mexican KXLQ-A-K239CR/INDIANOLA-DES MOINES, IA to DARWIN SALAS' SIG SALAS INVESTMENTS GROUP INC. for $550,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. A previous sale for $300,000 in 2016 was never consummated.

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. is selling Country WNMB-A and W279EH (CAROLINA COUNTRY)/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC and W272CV and W255BZ/MYRTLE BEACH, SC to JOSE STEVEN LARA 's GORILLA BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $400,000.

TACONITE BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Hot AC WMQT (Q107) and Sports WZAM-A (ESPN UP)/ISHPEMING, MI and W227CJ and W295CX/MARQUETTE, MI to KEWEENAW BAY INDIAN COMMUNITY NATIVE AMERICAN TRIBE for $400,000.

And EXPONENT BROADCASTING, INC. is selling WXJO-A-W283CT/DOUGLASVILLE, GA to CORY CONDREY's CONDREY MEDIA LLC for $300,000 ($50,000 cash, $250,000 in a promissory note).

