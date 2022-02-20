-
Country Artist Canaan Smith And Wife Christy Welcome A Son
by Phyllis Stark
February 21, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to ROUND HERE RECORDS artist CANAAN SMITH and his wife, CHRISTY, who recently welcomed son RAMSEY CAANAN. The singer-songwriter posted on INSTAGRAM, "Things were touch and go for a minute, but he and his unstoppable mom are healthy and whole."
The couple are also parents to a daughter, VIRGINIA ROSE, born in late 2019 (NET NEWS 11/1/19).