iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KUBE/SEATTLE has moved off of its Hip Hop position and is directing listeners to sister station Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1)/SEATTLE. The station is airing Top 40 music. No word on when a new format will be introduced on KUBE's 93.3 frequency.

No details are available on the fate of KUBE staffers, including PD/afternoons ERIC ROSADO, morning teamers STRAWBERRY and LIZETTE LOVE, and midday personality BESA GORDON.

Hip Hop fans are being directed to KUBE HD-2 and the iHEARTRADIO app.

