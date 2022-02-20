-
KUBE/Seattle Drops Top 40/Rhythmic And Directs Listeners To Sister Station KBKS (Hits 106.1)
February 21, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KUBE/SEATTLE has moved off of its Hip Hop position and is directing listeners to sister station Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1)/SEATTLE. The station is airing Top 40 music. No word on when a new format will be introduced on KUBE's 93.3 frequency.
No details are available on the fate of KUBE staffers, including PD/afternoons ERIC ROSADO, morning teamers STRAWBERRY and LIZETTE LOVE, and midday personality BESA GORDON.
Hip Hop fans are being directed to KUBE HD-2 and the iHEARTRADIO app.