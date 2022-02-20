Jerry Boulding

ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor SAM WEAVER concludes our BLACK HISTORY MONTH tribute to our late colleague “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

WEAVER said, "This is a focused time that African Americans, minorities, the poor, and all Americans can use to navigate for the future. Progress happens if you stay aware of details and learn how to work the system. That's why JERRY's archived BLACK HISTORY MONTH columns are invaluable. They are a constant reminder of where we've been and how much further there is to go.”

Here's Part 4 and the wrap-up of the JERRY BOULDING URBANIZING BLACK HISTORY MONTH series. Click here.

