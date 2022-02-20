Making Wishes Come True

SAGA's JONESBORO, AR RADIO GROUP teamed up with GRAY TELEVISION’s KAIT-TV to raise $339,452 for the MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION. It was the group’s 24th annual HAVE A HEART WISHATHON. The event involves all-day radio broadcast on SAGA’s six radio stations and GRAY’s KAIT-ABC and NBC channels, web and social media broadcasts, and volunteers manning 15 roadblocks across northeast ARKANSAS.

More than 42 wishes of children with critical illnesses will be granted with the proceeds. In 24 years, the event has raised over $8m for the MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION.

Said Station Manager, former Program/Operations Mgr. and founder of the event CHRISTIE MATTHEWS, “It was great to have the volunteers back, the wish kids back, the excitement back. COVID really hampered us last year, but we were able to bring almost every piece of the event back this year.”

JONESBORO, AR RADIO GROUP President/GM TREY STAFFORD added, “HATTON (WEEKS), VP of KAIT-TV and I compete for advertising dollars in this market. But we have a unique partnership on several community events, MAKE-A-WISH being one of them. Together, we impact our market in a way that is unique to JONESBORO. Not many competitors do what we do together, and our communities benefit."

The SAGA JONESBORO cluster includes Country KDXY (THE FOX 104.9), AC KJBX (MIX 106.3), Classic Rock KEGI (100.5 THE EAGLE) and others.

