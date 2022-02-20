Justin Bieber: Tour Postponed On Account Of Covid (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

JUSTIN BIEBER’s LAS VEGAS show was postponed after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

A rep for the musician said BIEBER tested positive on SATURDAY and is feeling fine, The singer has not confirmed or commented on contracting the coronavirus.

BIEBER kicked off his tour in SAN DIEGO last FRIDAY and was scheduled to perform in LAS VEGAS yesterday, but that performance was rescheduled for JUNE 28th, according to a statement issued by management. The rest of the JUSTICE WORLD TOUR should take place as planned.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022





« see more Net News