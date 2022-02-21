Todd Stach

It’s the start of radio conference season where stations all across America invest in their teams by sending them off to be inspired and entertained.



"I’m a huge fan of attending a conference, but also have another idea for a line-item, an investment that’s probably not in most radio station budgets," says ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor and Coach/Consultant at BEYOND 615.



"When I was a newer PD, I requested a budget for a couple of short trips to visit radio stations that I admired. Whether they realized it or not, each trip had moments where it felt like they handed me seeds that I took back and planted at my radio station."



