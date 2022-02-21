KYGO/Denver Takes Home Two ACM Awards

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) revealed TODAY (2/21) the Radio Award winners for THE 57TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS.

This year's first-time winners include JERRY BROADWAY, TIM WALL, MITCH ENGLISH and BECCA WALLS of THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW for National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year, and BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON of B-DUB RADIO for National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year. BONNEVILLE KYGO/DENVER is taking home two awards: a first time win for Major Market Radio Station of the Year and a second-time win for Major Market On-Air Personality. The latter award goes to TRACY DIXON, who earns her first win in the category.

The 2022 ACM AWARDS will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 7th at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS, starting at 8p (ET) (NET NEWS 2/7). The two-hour show will stream live exclusively on PRIME VIDEO with no commercial interruptions.

The full list of winners includes:

National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year

• JERRY BROADWAY, TIM WALL, MITCH ENGLISH, BECCA WALLS - THE BUD AND BROADWAY SHOW

National Weekly On-Air Personality of the Year

• BRYAN “B-DUB” WASHINGTON - B-DUB RADIO

On-Air Personality of the Year - Major Market

• TRACY DIXON, KYGO/DENVER

On-Air Personality of the Year - Large Market

• JIM, DEB AND KEVIN IN THE MORNING (JIM DENNY, DEBORAH HONEYCUTT, KEVIN FREEMAN), WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS

On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market

• MO & STYCKMAN (MELISSA “MO” WAGNER, GREG “STYCKMAN” OWENS), WUSY/CHATTANOOGA, TN

On-Air Personality of the Year - Small Market

• LIZ AND SCOTTY IN THE MORNING (LIZ DELGROSSO, SCOTTY COX), KCLR/COLUMBIA, MO

Radio Station of the Year - Major Market

• KYGO/DENVER

Radio Station of the Year - Large Market

• WUBE/CINCINNATI

Radio Station of the Year - Medium Market

• WHKO/DAYTON, OH

Radio Station of the Year - Small Market

• WXBQ/BRISTOL, VA

ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said, “THE ACADEMY proudly congratulates all of our 57th ACM AWARDS radio winners for the stellar work they’ve done lifting up the genre of Country music.

"Through good times and challenging ones, it’s never been clearer the essential role these stations and personalities play in our Country community, connecting with their listeners and bringing them the latest and greatest music, stories, and news from our genre. To see so many first-time winners perfectly highlights that everyone is welcome in our Country music family, whether you’re a long-time veteran or a new arrival, coast-to-coast. We’re proud to celebrate and shine a spotlight on particularly exceptional work this year, and we look forward to celebrating this well-deserved recognition in LAS VEGAS next month.”

