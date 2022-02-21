Guy Zapoleon

This week in ALL ACCESS, here comes Part 2 of GUY ZAPOLEON’s updated for 2022 ‘MUSIC CYCLES’ presentation.

On the heels of warning about the pitfalls of not digging in hard during the Doldrums Cycle in Part 1, this week GUY reminds programmers where to look for the hits (hint: it’s not the charts), and urges his peers to “remember to ride the wave of each phase of the MUSIC CYCLE. Don’t stay in a rut with the same formula no matter what!” He also lays out his “RECIPE FOR TOP 40 MUSIC PROGRAMMING SUCCESS, and updates the artists for the MUSIC CYCLE phases.

Read Part 2 this week in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS here.

