A Can't Miss Session

The All ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is not about what’s worked in the past … it’s about what will work in the future – and how we get there. What worked 50 years ago in radio is pretty much what we are still doing today … only having a lot less success doing a lot more with a lot less:

•Less new music,

•Less live & local talent,

•Less marketing money,

•Less Nielsen-recorded listener levels

Oh … and more commercials than ever.

This is the time for us programmers to rethink our WHY and freshen up the approach to how we are executing everything. Please don't kid yourself. DSP's wish they had the power of radio's connection to its listeners.

Radio is at an inflection point where change needs to take place. KIIS-FM/Los Angeles PD BEATA MURPHY will moderate our panel of experts. Together, they will shine the hot white light of truth on what’s needed to refresh and reset radio.

BEATA said, “I'm excited to be part of the conversation that only ALL ACCESS brings to us.

“This is the time for us programmers to rethink our WHY and freshen up the approach to how we are executing everything. Please don't kid yourself. DSP's wish they had the power of radio's connection to its listeners. It's time to double down and believe in what we can deliver. The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is the 1st step in that conversation.”

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have over 80 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com.

« see more Net News