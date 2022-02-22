LIBSYN has unveiled a beta version of a free all-in-one podcast creation and distribution platform. LIBSYN Studio, a competitor to free all-in-one services like SPOTIFY's ANCHOR, is aimed at new podcasters looking for a simple free way to get a podcast up and running with simple instructions and free tools for recording (including music, fades, and leveling) and distribution.

“Podcasting is experiencing explosive growth and listenership is at an all-time high. With LIBSYN Studio, we’re democratizing access for a new generation of diverse podcasters at any skill set level to be able to start and grow their podcast with our free creation platform,” said CEO BRAD TIRPAK. “We’re empowering anyone to make their voice heard from anywhere without a technical background or any special equipment.”

The beta is expected to last into this SUMMER.

