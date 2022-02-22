January '22 PPM Ratings

The JANUARY survey – which began on JANUARY 6th and concluded on FEBRUARY 2nd – is kind of like the zombie apocalypse but in reverse. For the previous three surveys, mindless radio listeners were roaming the audio landscape in search of the intoxicating sounds of BURL IVES and his evil minions. AQH and cume migrated from their normally safe havens and congregated at outlets they usually do not patronize. Then, almost as if by magic, they return to their senses and – usually – their previous listening habits. That is what this book is all about, and The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our cohorts from XTRENDS – intend to deliver. Rule #2: double tap.

NEW YORK: A New #1

Last year iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) had enough mojo left after dumping all their holiday cheer to remain #1 6+. Not so in the first book of the new year. The station posted its lowest share in over a year (11.2-6.0) as it slipped to #2. Ascending to the throne was MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS, which landed its largest share since JULY (6.2-6.6). The next two stations benefitted from the altered audio landscape; AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS repeated at #3 (4.6-5.3) and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) moved up to #4 (4.1-4.7). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) dipped to #5 (4.5-4.6) and was just ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3 FM), which advanced two spaces to #6 (4.0-4.4). AUDACY News WINS-A (1010 WINS) dropped to #7 (4.4-4.3). WLTW continued as the cume leader but with a loss of 29.7% (4,494,300-3,157,500). The market was off by 5.5%.

WSKQ got back some of last survey’s 25-54 share loss as it stepped up to #1. WHTZ landed its largest share in over a year as it moved up a slot to #2. The stations were separated by less than a half share. WLTW slid to #3. It was the first time in over a year that the station was not #1 in this demo. WBLS inched up to #4 with a small increase, while WCBS went from a tie at #7 to #5 with its best book since SEPTEMBER.

The 18-34 race heated up this survey. The top two stations received massive share increases. WBLS moved up to #1 while WHTZ advanced to #2. Both stations posted their largest shares in over a year. WSKQ ended a three-book slide as it leapt from #7 to #3. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) stepped up to #4 despite a slight decrease, while WCBS had its best showing since MAY as it advanced three spaces to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU (103.5 KTU) slid to #6, while NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Public Radio WNYC landed its largest share in over a year as it turned it up from #11 to #7. WLTW fell from #1 into a tie at #8 with WAXQ.

The top five 18-49 players remained the same; they were just in a different order. WHTZ moved from #3 to #1 with its best score in over a year. It just edged out WSKQ, which repeated at #2 as it regained most of last month’s large share loss. WBLS was up two places to #3 with its best book since FEBRUARY, while WLTW dropped from #1 to #4. WKTU slipped to #5 with its first down book since SEPTEMBER.

LOS ANGELES: Santa Schmanta

While there is no question that mistletoe magic contributed greatly to the ratings fortunes of iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST, the station was doing pretty well before all the madness began. It was #1 6+ for the seventh straight survey (13.4-6.3) and held a sizeable lead (for this market) over AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101 FM), which remained at #2 with its best outing since JULY (4.4-5.6). Those two stations were well clear of the rest of the field. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) stepped up to #3 with its highest share since OCTOBER (4.2-4.6). This pushed UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) down to #4 (4.3-4.4). AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) repeated at #5 as it ended a small two-book slide (3.9-4.2). KOST was still #1 in cume despite a 38.7% decline (3,570,100-2,188,100). The market was down 3.3%.

The past two surveys worth of holiday nonsense led to ratings doldrums for KRTH. Released from yuletide bondage, the station rose from #7 to #1 25-54 with a very strong increase. This ended the four-book winning streak for KOST. It dipped to #2 where it was tied with KBIG, which had its best book in over a year. SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) was up a couple of places to #4 with its best showing since AUGUST. It was sharing the moment with KLVE, which slipped out of a tie at #2 despite a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KIIS FM) also had a slight share increase but dropped from #4 to #6. A flat UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSCA (LA 101.9) slipped two places to #7.

They were playing a serious game of musical chairs in the 18-34 ranks. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) had its best book in over a year as it leapt from #5 to #1. As recently as NOVEMBER, it was sitting at #11. KTWV also made a big leap going from #8 to #2 as it, too, posted its largest share in over a year. KIIS was off slightly as it dipped to #3, while iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) repeated at #4 as it halted a two-book slide. KBIG moved up two places to #5 with its best showing since OCTOBER and was slightly ahead of KRTH, which advanced four spaces to #6. KSCA fell from #3 to #7 with a slight share decrease. KOST fell from #1 to #9. It was #17 in NOVEMBER.

KOST lost more than half its previous 18-49 share but clung on to the #1 ranking for the third book in a row. Two stations moved from outside the top five into a tie at #2. KRTH was up from #8 as it returned to its more familiar share range. KLAX had its highest mark since AUGUST to advance from #6. KLVE slid to #4 despite a slight increase. KBIG stepped down to #5 despite an up book, while KIIS dropped three places to #6 despite a slight increase. These six stations were separated by a half share. KSCA fell into a three-way tie at #7 with KTWV and KRRL.

CHICAGO: Sharing Is Caring

Santa’s bubble burst, which led to a deflation of the 6+ ratings for iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM). The station dropped from #1 to #5 (14.4-5.1). This was the same share the station had a year ago when it landed at #4. It took two stations to replace the former leader. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) was up from #2 (5.9-5.7), while AUDACY News WBBM-A advanced from #3 (5.6-5.7). There was more to talk about in the top five. WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ had its best outing in almost a year (4.8-5.4) as it stepped up to #3, while NEXSTAR N/T WGN-A posted its largest share in over a year (3.5-5.2), which propelled the station from #7 to #4. HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) was flat (4.8-4.8) but still slid from a tie at #4 to #6. WLIT remained the cume leader but with a loss of 51.5% (2,565,000-1,245,200). The market shrank by 3.2%.

The 25-54 competition was a hot mess. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) stepped up to #1 despite a slight share loss. WLIT dipped to #2 and was forced to share the moment with HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX), which got back all of last survey’s share loss to advance from a tie at #8. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) had its best showing since MARCH as it moved up to #4. AUDACY Country WUSN (US 99) had its best book in over a year as it rocketed from a tie at #16 to #5. WVAZ slid three places to #6 despite a slight share increase. iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5) had only a slight share loss, but that dropped the station from #4 into a tie at #7 with WBEZ.

The top of the 18-34 leaderboard saw some massive share increases. WKSC moved up to #1 with its biggest book in over a year. Two stations moved from outside the top five to land in a tie at #2. AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM (B96) jumped from #6 with its largest number since MAY, while AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) advanced from #7 with its highest mark in over a year. WTMX shook off the Santa blues as it leapt from #13 to #4, while WLIT had the blues as it slid from #1 to #5. Both WVAZ and iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI dropped out of the top five and landed together at #6. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX was only off slightly but still dropped from #5 into a tie at #8 with WDRV.

Though WOJO was flat 18-49, the station had enough mojo to step up to #1 – a place it occupied for six straight surveys prior to Santa’s arrival. WKSC went from a tie at #5 to #2 with its best outing since MARCH, while WUSN had the leap o’ the book as it went from #18 to #3 by doubling its previous share. WLIT went from first to fourth and was tied with WVAZ. UNIVISION Spanish AC WPPN (AMOR 106.7) was flat but still slipped from #4 to #6. WGCI had a small share loss as it fell from a tie at #5 into a tie at #11 with WBBM.

SAN FRANCISCO: Back To Normal

Now that the big guy has left the building, the 6+ chart is back to its usual self. KQED INC N/T KQED was back at #1 (7.9-8.5) while AUDACY News KCBS-A returned to #2 (6.7-7.1). BONNEVILLE AC KOIT resumed regular programming as it slipped from #1 to #3 (11.1-5.9). That was the station’s best Frosty-free share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) remained at #4 (3.9-4.6). It had company as CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A (THE SPORTS LEADER) rode the 49ERS coattails (3.3-4.6) as it moved up from #7. AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) was not sad to see Santa leave as it rose from a tie at #11 to #6 (2.5-3.9). The two stations that had previously been an item at #5 dissolved their relationship. iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) slipped to #7 (3.5-3.6) while USC Classical KDFC dropped to #10 (3.5-3.1). KOIT was still the cume leader despite a 31.6% drop (1,601,700-1,095,600). The market fell by 2.7%.

There was a strong battle for the 25-54 leadership role as the top three stations were separated by a half share. KIOI vaulted to #1 with its best score in over a year. KOIT slipped to #2 and was barely ahead of KQED, which dipped to #3 despite a small share increase. KLLC and KISQ had been tied at #6. They split apart and moved into the top five. KLLC was up to #4 as it regained all of last survey’s large share loss. KISQ settled in at #5 with its highest total in over a year. Two cluster buddies exited the top five and huddled together at #6. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) was off slightly while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL had a slight increase.

It was a great 18-34 book for KIOI. The station went from #3 to #1 with a large share increase and posted its best number in over a year. It was better than a share ahead of KYLD, which rebounded from a down book as it moved up to #2. KMEL dipped to #3 as it returned a portion of last survey’s big share increase. SBS Regional Mexican KRZZ (LA RAZA 93.3) stepped up to #4 with its best book in over a year. As recently as OCTOBER, it was tied at #21. KOIT dropped from first to fifth while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) slipped to #6 despite a slight share increase.

As with the previous two demos, KIOI had a huge 18-49 share increase and it rose to #1 in the demo. KOIT had the expected share loss and dipped to #2. KYLD and KMEL repeated at #3 and #4, respectively. Both stations had slight increases. KLLC jumped from #8 to #5 as it got back a good portion of last survey’s loss and was just ahead of #6 KISQ, which posted its largest share since SEPTEMBER. KQED had a slight increase but slipped to #7.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Lone Star Statement

As Santa’s sleigh receded in the rear-view mirror, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) was posting its best 6+ book in over a year (4.9-5.3). This was enough to allow the station to step up to #1. It just nipped UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1), which moved from #4 to #2 (4.6-5.2). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) remained at #3 (4.7-4.8), while SERVICE Urban AC KRNB (SMOOTH R&B 105.7) landed its largest share in over a year (3.7-4.5) as it advanced four squares to #4. The holiday hit machine – iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) – dropped from first to fifth (10.6-4.3). It was tied with SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104), which leapt from a tie at #10 as it ended a two-book slide (3.4-4.3). AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) slipped from #5 into a five-way logjam at #7 (4.3-3.7). KHKS saw its cume decline by 6.7% (1,020,400-952,100) but did move back to #1 in that department. The market was down 4.7%.

KZPS was up 25-54 for the fifth straight survey as it landed at #1. It had about a share lead over the two stations at #2. KLNO was up a slot despite a slight decrease, while KKDA advanced from #8 as it shook off a couple of low rated boos. KHKS repeated at #4 as it halted a three-book slide, while KRNB was back at #5 with its third straight up book. Santa’s favorite station – KDGE – fell from #1 to #6.

KDGE lost about a third of its previous 18-34 share. However, the station remained at #1 for the third consecutive survey. It just edged out KLNO, which repeated at #2 as it rebounded from a down book. KHKS was off slightly but still moved up a slot to #3, while KJKK slipped to #4. It was tied with CUMULUS Country KSCS, which moved up from a tie at #6 with its best showing since MARCH. AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV) dropped into a tie at #7 with KKDA.

Prior to the start of the holiday hostilities, KLNO had been on a three-book 18-49 winning streak. The station was back at #1 this time with a small increase. KKDA had its best book in over a year as it jumped from #5 to a very close #2. KDGE went from first to third, while KHKS repeated at #4 with a slight share loss. KJKK dropped to #5 and was tied with KRNB, which stepped up from a tie at #6 with its highest score in over a year.

Thank you for participating in round one of our JANUARY ratings ring dang do. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will take a brief pause before we return with the results from HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News