Instagram Live Series

The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (MLC) is celebrating BLACK HISTORY MONTH with an INSTAGRAM Live series showcasing a trio of Black music industry entrepreneurs, SOUND CREDITS CEO GEBRE WADDELL, MUSIC TECH WORKS CEO JARRETT HINES, and tHE 100 PERCENTERS Founder TIFFANY RED.

The series will be hosted by MLC Head of Third-Party Partnerships DAE BOGAN and will stream TODAY and THURSDAY (2/23-24).

