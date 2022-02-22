Partnering With Quality Control

SOUNDCLOUD has announced a joint venture with SOLID FOUNDATiON MANAGEMENT, the management and creative services arm of QC MEDIA HOLDINGS/QUALITY CONTROL, owned and operated by KEVIN "COACH K" LEE and PIERRE "P" THOMAS. As part of the joint venture agreement, QC MEDIA has invested an undisclosed amount into SOUNDCLOUD.

SOUNDCLOUD President ELIAH SETON said, “COACH K and P are two of the most influential voices in music, having identified, developed and grown some of the most successful hip-hop acts of our time. With this deal, we’re bringing together SOUNDCLOUD, the largest A&R source on the planet, with the creative genius of COACH and P. We are excited to partner with them in this innovative way as together we amplify the voices of who’s next in music.”

P added, “With our years of ear-to-the-street skills coupled with SOUNDCLOUD’s endless stream of talent and powerful data pointing to what is authentically bubbling up in the scene. I can’t think of a better merging of passion, intel and skill sets to create countless new paths for emerging artists. We are beyond excited for this partnership.”

Said COACH K, “There is nothing more important to our process than discovering new artists, so partnering with SOUNDCLOUD, one of the most important hotbeds of talent, is incredibly exciting to us. Their data merging with our time-tested way of cultivating and building artists will be a blend to be reckoned with.”

Chart-topping artists developed on the QUALITY CONTROL/SOLID FOUNDATION roster have included MIGOS, LIL YACHTY, LIL BABY, CITY GIRLS, among others.

« see more Net News