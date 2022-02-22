Wilbur

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has promoted VP/Affiliate Sales ADAM WILBUR to SVP/Affiliate Sales & Operations. WILBUR, who joined COMPASS in 2009, will continue to work out of the syndicator's LOS ANGELES office.

“This 13 year journey has been an incredible ride,” said WILBUR. “Thank you to all the hosts, producers, colleagues, affiliates and potential affiliates that make each day unique and unpredictable. I love it.”

