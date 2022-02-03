New Country Radio Hall of Fame Inductees Revealed

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) revealed the 2022 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees TODAY (2/23) during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) Honors presentation. The Class of 2022 includes two off-air radio broadcasters, BECKY BRENNER and BARRY MARDIT, and four on-air radio personalities, WHITNEY ALLEN, DEBBIE CONNER, CATHY MARTINDALE and the team of RACHAEL & GRUNWALD. MACON MUSIC/BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN announced the news on stage after receiving CRB's 2022 ARTIST HUMANITARIAN AWARD.

The six honorees will be inducted during the annual COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME ceremony, set to take place on THURSDAY, JUNE 30th at THE VIRGIN HOTEL in NASHVILLE. More details and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

"This RADIO HALL OF FAME class has made us all proud! Congratulations to this esteemed group of dedicated professionals who have given so much of themselves to Country radio," said CRB's COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Committee Chairman JOEL RAAB.

The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format. See a list of past inductees here.

BECKY BRENNER, current Consulting Partner with ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER COUNTRY RADIO SPECIALISTS, is a 45-year industry veteran. Before consulting, BRENNER spent a combined 26 years handling on-air, promotions, music, programming and Dir./Operations responsibilities at then Country KMPS/SEATTLE. During her time at KMPS, she led the station in winning two COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) Station of the Year Awards. BRENNER has been on the CMA Board since 2005, is a past CRB Pres., and has been a board member for 20 years. She also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Programming from the MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) organization in 2011.

BARRY MARDIT has been in the radio industry for 47 years, and is still active in radio with his BARRY MARDIT CONSULTING. His career includes programming for major market stations including WEEP/PITTSBURGH and WWWW (W4)/DETROIT. He spent 12 years with WWWW, where he earned BILLBOARD, CMA Program Director and Station of the Year awards, as well as a NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) MARCONI AWARD. MARDIT serves on the CRB/CRS Agenda Committee.

WHITNEY ALLEN began her career in 1979, and had stints with both Country and Top 40 radio, as Country KCBQ/SAN DIEGO, as well as KQLZ (PIRATE RADIO)/LOS ANGELES and KIIS/LOS ANGELES. She joined nationally syndicated "After MidNite" in 1995, and handled weekends for eight years, and was then hired as an afternoon personality at Country KZLA/LOS ANGELES. ALLEN created and hosted the nationally syndicated weekend show, "AMERICA's Hot List" in 2005 and night shows "The Big Time" and "Big Time SATURDAY Night," which she currently hosts. She received a GRACIE AWARD in 2018, and has been nominated for both CMA and ACM Personality of the Year.

DEBBIE CONNER has been in radio since 1966. She previously hosted middays on SIRIUSXM's ROADHOUSE channel from 2002-2006. CONNER has had stints in numerous markets during her career, including KHAK/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA; WMPS/MEMPHIS; WSAI/CINCINNATI; WCAO/BALTIMORE; WYCT/PENSACOLA and WIL/ST. LOUIS. During her 12 years at WIL, she earned multiple CMA and ACM Personality of the Year nominations, and won BILLBOARD Personality of the Year.

CATHY MARTINDALE started her Country radio career at KSCS/DALLAS in 1974, where she had PD, APD and MD roles. She joined WSM-AM/FM/NASHVILLE in 1983, and spent 17 years there, serving as a morning and afternoon personality, and eventually MD. At WSM, she became the first woman to earn the #1 rated drive-time show on NASHVILLE radio. She hosted shows for THE NASHVILLE NETWORK (VIDEO PM, COUNTRY BEAT) and began co-hosting ZMAX RACING COUNTRY/RACING COUNTRY CLASSIC in 1993. MARTINDALE is a three-time finalist for CMA Large Market/Syndicated Personality of the Year, and is also a member of the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME.

RACHAEL & GRUNWALD (RACHAEL HUNTER and STEVE GRUNWALD) have served as morning co-hosts at WYCD/DETROIT since 2005. The duo received the NAB MARCONI AWARD in 2012 and 2016, and MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Best Morning Show in 2017 and 2019. The two have also been nominated multiple times for CMA and ACM Personalities of the Year. Passionate about community service, RACHAEL received a GRACIE AWARD in 2013, and GRUNWALD serves as a part-time police officer.

« back to Net News