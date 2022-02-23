Q4 Up

iHEARTMEDIA fourth quarter 2021 revenue beat the company's guidance, rising 14% year-over-year to $1.062 billion, exceeding the prior 10% projection; excluding political revenue, total fourth quarter revenue jumped 25%. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was up 11% year-over-year to $294 million. Operating cash flow nearly doubled to $134 million, credited in large part to selling off or eliminating some real estate assets as the company consolidated its locations. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $352.1 million; as of that date, iHEART had $5.74 billion of total debt and $5.37 million of net debt.

As for individual segments of the company, broadcast radio revenue rose 4.9% to $519 million, with network revenue up just 1% to $136.5 million but sponsorship and events revenue rebounding from pandemic lows, up 92.7% to $66.7 million; the total revenue for the Multiplatform Group, which includes radio and live events, rose 9.2% to $726.3 million.

The biggest percentage jump for iHEART came in podcasting, which increased 130.2% to $97 million, driving the Digital Audio Group to a 58.7% increase to $273.2 million.

“We are pleased to report another strong quarter and to wrap up a very strong year, further evidence of our momentum and the continuing digital transformation of iHEARTMEDIA into a data-led, digital business with important new platforms like podcasting built on the unparalleled scale and audience reach of our broadcast radio assets,” said Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “We believe that this strong performance in Q4 and full year positions us well for continued growth in 2022.”

COO/CFO RICH BRESSLER added, “BOIBand I are pleased to report that our strong top line growth continues to be coupled with margin expansion, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $294 million in the fourth quarter. We remain confident that we will continue to grow revenue going forward and, combined with our strict cost discipline, that we will continue to generate profit and Free Cash Flow as we remain focused on reducing our net leverage to approximately 4x.”

