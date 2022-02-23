Franz Waxman (Photo: franzwaxman.com)

WISE MUSIC GROUP's G. SCHIRMER subsidiary has acquired the rights to two-time ACADEMY AWARD-winning composer FRANZ WAXMAN's extended catalogue across all of his concert works and a number of his film scores, including concert versions of his OSCAR-winning scores for "SUNSET BOULEVARD" and "A PLACE IN THE SUN."

G. SCHIRMER Pres. ROBERT THOMPSON said, "We are extraordinarily honored to be the worldwide publisher of FRANZ WAXMAN’s incredible film and concert oeuvre. SCHIRMER is deeply committed to fostering his legacy."

« see more Net News