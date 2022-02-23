Sinon

HUBBARD VP/Digital Strategy JEREMY SINON will be honored with the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' 2022 Digital Leadership Award at the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Awards ceremony during the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 24th.

SINON oversees HUBBARD's streaming platform and podcasting activities, including its own local podcasting app platform being tested in MINNEAPOLIS and WASHINGTON. He also serves as Vice Chair of the NAB Digital Officers Committee.

