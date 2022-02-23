January '22 PPM Ratings

As the new year unfolds, we are left with a dystopian audio landscape laid bare by the scorched earth policy of BRENDA LEE and her evil spawn. Those stragglers who were forced to flee their usual haunts in search of seasonal greetings begin their long, slow journey home. The JANUARY survey ran from JANUARY 6th through FEBRUARY 2nd. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the usual suspects from XTRENDS – are your intrepid reporters here to provide a firsthand account on the carnage. Take a deep breath and dive in.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: It’s Always Sunny In…

Some things rarely change. After spending two surveys mainlining performance-enhancing music, iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) still found itself at the top of the 6+ leaderboard. This was the tenth straight win for the station (12.8-7.4). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ was in the place position for the third straight survey (6.9-6.1), while UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) stepped up to #3 as it ended a two-book slide (4.9-6.0). The big mover this survey was CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE. It landed its largest share in over a year (3.7-5.9) as it leapt from #10 to #4. AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) dipped to #5 (5.2-5.1), while iHEARTMEDIA N/T KTRH-A moved up to #6 (4.2-4.7). URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) slipped to #7 (4.6-4.6). KODA remained the cume leader though it shed 26.2% of its followers (2,150,200-1,587,000). The market was off by 1.2%.

As alluded to in the previous paragraph, KRBE had itself quite the survey. The station received a massive influx of 25-54 share as it rose from a tie at #7 to #1. KLTN repeated at #2 as it rebounded from a down book and trailed the leader by a little more than half a share. KODA experienced the expected post-holiday demise as it slipped to #3 – exactly where it was before all the CHRISTMAS nonsense began. KKHH was off slightly as it remained at #4, while iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) slid two places to #5. KSBJ dipped to #6, its lowest rank in over a year.

KRBE came dangerously close to doubling its previous 18-34 share. The station jumped from a tie at #5 to #1. It led #2 KTBZ – which had a slight share gain – by over two-and-a-half shares. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) regained some of last survey’s share loss as it repeated at #3. KKHH remained at #4 but with its highest mark in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) advanced from #10 to #5 with its first up book since OCTOBER. KODA dropped from #1 to #6.

KRBE has been outside the top five 18-49 for the previous 13 books. The station landed its highest share in over a year and rocketed from #7 to #1. KLTN got back most of last survey’s big share loss to remain at #2 and a half share out of the lead. KODA dropped from #1 to #3, while KTBZ dipped to #4 with its lowest mark in over a year. KKHH repeated at #5 with a slight loss, while KBXX slipped to #6 where it was tied with KQBT.

ATLANTA: Down Is Up

While this is not exactly the upside down, two stations with down books moved up to tie at #1 6+. COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) stepped up from #2 (7.4-7.1), while COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) crested from #3 (7.3-7.1). COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A ended a rather steep four-book slide (5.8-6.9) as it moved up two places to #3. CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) had its best book in over a year (4.4-6.1), which pushed the station from #7 to #4. A year ago, this station was sitting at #12. COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) slipped to #5 as it halted a solid four-book surge (6.3-5.6). URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) remained at #6 but with its highest score in over a year (4.8-5.5). The designated holiday hit machine was SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH). It dropped from #1 to #7 (8.8-4.5). WSB continued as the cume commander but with a 5.4% drop (830,800-786,300). The market shrank by 3.7%.

This is definitely not a conspiracy theory, but for the first time since JUNE, WWWQ was #1 25-54. The station hit double digits with its best outing in over a year. The next two stations also landed their largest shares in over a year. WALR moved from #4 to #2, while WAMJ advanced from #7 to #3. A flat AUDACY Urban WVEE (V103) moved up to #4 where it shared space with WFSH, which fell from #1. WSB dropped four places to #6 with its smallest share since AUGUST, while WSRV dipped to #7 – its first time outside of the top five in over a year.

Prior to Santa’s arrival, WWWQ had been #1 18-34 for seven books in a row. The station returned to the top spot with a fury as it crashed through the double-digit barrier. WSB dipped to #2 as it ended a robust four-book surge. The gap between the two stations exceeded four shares. Three stations moved up the chart and landed in a tie at #3. WSRV had a slight increase as it moved up from #5. WVEE was up from #6 as it regained most of last survey’s huge share loss. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94) advanced from #7 with its fifth straight up book. Last survey iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) and WFSH were tied at #2. Both stations had down books and ended up at #6 and #10, respectively.

The q-spiracy continued 18-49 as WWWQ reached #1 for the first time since JUNE. It also posted its best number in over a year. WALR rose to #2, also with its best showing in over a year. WSB ended a two-book stay at #1 and slipped to #3 where it was tied with WAMJ, which advanced from #7 with its largest share in over a year. WVEE stepped up to #5 with a slight share increase, while WWPW slipped to #6. WFSH dropped from #3 into a tie at #10 with WSB-A.

WASHINGTON, DC: Back To Reality

Which means some version of spoken word programming topped the 6+ chart. Sure enough, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU had its best showing since APRIL (7.3-9.6) to run away with the market. HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR remained at #2 (8.3-8.0) but was joined by HUBBARD News WTOP, which stepped up from #4 with its highest score since OCTOBER (6.4-8.0). Santa’s favorite station was iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH. It slipped from first to fourth (13.2-7.5) but with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. GWET Classical WETA stood alone at #5 (4.7-5.3), while iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) regained all of last month’s share loss to advance from #10 to #6 (3.8-4.8). URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.7/92.3) had its sixth straight down book (4.7-4.1) to drop from a tie at #5 to #10. WASH lost 29.4% of its cume but remained the market leader (1,149,000-811,000). The market was off by 3.4%.

For the third consecutive survey, WASH was the leading 25-54 station. This compared favorably with last year when it came out of the holiday-induced fog and landed at #7. WWDC rebounded nicely from a down book to step up to #2. WAMU ended a three-book slide but still slipped to #3. Two stations moved into the top five after landing their largest shares in over a year. ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS went from a tie at #6 to #4, while URBAN ONE URBAN WKYS leapt from #8 to #5. WTOP had its best book since AUGUST to remain at #6. It was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5), which moved up from #10, also with its highest score in over a year. WHUR had a small share loss but still fell from #4 to #8.

Some pretty impressive movement in the 18-34 share ranks as six of the top seven stations had strong share increases. WAMU landed in double digits as it captured the demo, while WKYS was up two slots to #2 with its best performance in over a year. WIHT repeated at #3 as it ended a two-book slide, while AUDACY Urban WPGC jumped from #8 to #4 with its largest share since JULY. WWDC stood alone at #5, also with its best outing since JULY. WTOP stepped up to #6 with its third straight up book. It was tied with WASH, which fell from #1. AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) had its first down book since OCTOBER as it dropped from a tie at #5 to #10.

The 18-49 contest was, well, hotly contested. After a two-book hiatus, WAMU was back on top. WWDC again bounced back from a down book to move up to #2 and trail the leader by less than half a share. WASH slid to a not too distant #3. There was a wide gap between that triumvirate of stations and the rest of the field. WKYS stepped up to a solid #4 with its best outing in over a year, while WGTS inched up to #5 by accomplishing the same feat. WHUR dropped from #4 to #8.

PHILADELPHIA: MMRBop

Now that song is earworming its way through your skull. It was quite the month for BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR. The station had its best 6+ book since FEBRUARY (7.1-7.6) as it moved up to #1. WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY landed its largest share in over a year (5.9-7.4) as it moved up two slots to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS posted its lowest total since MAY (8.5-7.3) as it dipped to #3. BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK was up a slot to #4 (5.1-5.3). It was joined by cluster cousin BEASLEY Country WXTU (92.5 XTU), which vaulted from #11 with its best performance since JUNE (2.9-5.3). This duo just nipped AUDACY News KYW-A, which remained at #6 (4.7-5.2). Santa took most of the cookies and milk from AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) as it dropped from #1 to #7 (14.4-4.8). The station retained the cume crown despite a 52.1% decrease (1,625,100-778,000). The market fell by 5.3%.

The juggernaut that is WMMR continued to run roughshod over the 25-54 demo. For the thirteenth book in a row, the station was in double digits with its highest share in over a year. While Santa prevented the station from being #1 last survey, nothing stood in its way this time. WHYY moved up to #2 with its third straight up book. WDAS repeated at #3 but with its lowest share since AUGUST. WMGK stepped up to #4 as it ended a rather steep two-book slide. WXTU went from a tie at #7 to #5 with a rather large share increase. WBEB fell from #1 into a tie at #7 with BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC).

It's been quite the 18-34 run for WBEB. Yes, jingle bells did help the station attain double-digit status over the last two books. However, the station remained in that rarefied air for a third straight survey and won the demo for the fourth book in a row. WMGK got back all of last survey’s share loss to remain at #2 – almost four shares off the lead. WXTU jumped from #8 to #3 with a massive share increase, while WDAS dipped to #4 despite a slight share gain. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) slipped from a tie at #4 to #5, despite posting a solid increase. WHYY had also been part of the mix at #4. It also had an up book but fell into a tie at #6 with WMMR.

After a two-book vacation ,WMMR was back at #1 18-49. The station was in double digits for the second straight survey. WMGK advanced three squares to #2 with its best showing in over a year. WDAS remained at #3 but with its lowest mark since JUNE. WHYY repeated at #4 with a slight share loss, while WXTU leapt from a tie at #8 to #5 as it halted a steep three-book slide. WBEB fell from #1 to #6.

BOSTON: The Sporting Life

Prior to the big guy’s arrival, BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) had been on a four-book 6+ winning streak. The station was flat this time (8.3-8.3) but that was enough to push it back into the top spot. BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR rebounded from its lowest book of 2021 (6.1-6.9) to advance to #2. AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7 FM) returned to its regular programming and slid from #1 to #3 (13.2-6.8). That was better than a year ago when it posted a 5.9 share. iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A slipped to #4 (6.5-6.4). Last survey iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX were tied at #5. WZLX remained in place (4.7-5.7), while WXKS dipped to #6. Both stations halted three-book slides. WMJX remained the cume leader (1,330,400-814,200) – a loss of 38.8%. The market was down 5.7%.

WBZ was #1 25-54 for the eighth straight survey, the last six of which have been in double digits. It led the pair of stations at #2 by better than four shares. WMJX remained in that spot – a far better showing than last year’s tie at #7. WXKS stepped up from a tie at #3 with a strong showing. WZLX posted its largest share since JUNE as it moved up to #4, while WROR slipped from the tie at #3 to #5 with a slight share loss.

For the fourth book in a row, WBZ was in double digits 18-34. The station was back at #1 after landing its largest share in over a year. WXKS was up to #2 with a small loss and was five full shares behind the leader. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) got back most of last survey’s huge loss and moved up to #3. WMJX slid to #4 and was tied with WROR, which had a rather large share increase. WZLX ended a five-book slide as it jumped from #12 to #6.

Last survey WBZ and WMJX were tied at #1 18-49 with rather large double-digit shares. WBZ maintained theirs – for the sixth book in a row – to remain in the lead, while WMJX stepped down to #2. The gap between the two stations exceeded six shares. WXKS repeated at #3 but ended a five-book slide. WZLX moved up two spaces to #4 with its best book in over a year, while WROR dipped to #5, despite regaining most of last survey’s large share loss. WJMN was up to #6 as it rebounded from a down book, while BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) dropped to #7 with a slight share loss.

Two down, one to go. Up shortly, our final look at the JANUARY survey. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will focus on SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS. Then our long national nightmare will be over.

