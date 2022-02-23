The JBE TRIPLE A SUMMIT announces singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, activist and SIRIUSXM host STEVE EARLE to kick off the event as the keynote Interview on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd at 3PM (MDT). Drawing on the experiences of a career that started with the release of 1986’s "Guitar Town" and continued uninterrupted through his forthcoming NEW WEST release, EARLE will talk about his influences, his experiences in the studio, on-stage, on the sound stage and as an activist for social change.

JBE President JACK BARTON stated “With the return of the live SUMMITFEST, we wanted to emphasize the community aspect of the Triple A format, and with his long Triple A history – going back to before the official formation of the format – I can’t think of anyone better to exemplify that than STEVE EARLE. With his storied history and reputation as someone with something to say, STEVE will be the spark that ignites three days of Triple A celebration.”

The annual event takes place in BOULDER, CO at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd through FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th. Evening shows are held at the city’s legendary FOX THEATRE, and an outdoor stage on the same block. Once again, JBE is proud to welcome ALL ACCESS as the media sponsor of the event. Early registration is $349 through MARCH 15th.

The early registration rate increases on MARCH 16th. Your 2020 registration will be honored in 2022 if you purchased a registration and did not request a refund. Those still holding 2020 registrations will be contacted via email with a 2022 registration confirmation.

Click here to register today.

