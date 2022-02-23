Plante

iHEARTMEDIA Country KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER's midday personality DENISE PLANTE has launched a national campaign to support the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY's RESEARCHERS campaign in honor of her late father, FRANK NELSON. FRANK passed on NOVEMBER 18th, 2021, from bladder cancer that spread to his lungs and liver. PLANTE's goal gives her the chance to make a difference and honor those touched by cancer by raising funds for groundbreaking research and services for people dealing with cancer.

PLANTE said, "My dad was a fighter. He got up every morning to fight until he couldn't. When he passed, he was only 97lbs. I never want to see someone go through what my dad and family went through."

She added, "I'm also participating to inspire hope for those facing the disease and raising money for the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY's event to help save lives from cancer. I hope you'll consider signing up too. Funds raised support cancer patient programs and groundbreaking research that can help save lives. This event also celebrates over 15.5 million cancer survivors nationwide. 15.5 million. That's huge. That's why I'd love your support. And if you can't, would you be so kind as to make a donation?"

Executive Director, AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, COLORADA, KELLY MORAN added, “We are so grateful to DENISE for lending her voice, support and passion to the fight against cancer. One in three AMERICANS will battle cancer in their lifetime. Supporting events like the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY’s RESEARCHERS campaign makes a difference- funding just one research breakthrough, or one study with the right outcome, could potentially save countless lives.”

Click here to support PLANTE's campaign.

