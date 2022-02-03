CRS 2022

SPOTIFY’s SOY KIM took the stage this morning (2/23) at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, and shared insight on ways to help artists grow their fanbase and increase engagement on their streaming platform, based on data collected from SPOTIFY’s Fan Study over the past year.

SPOTIFY’s curated playlists are powerful drivers for its users to discover new songs and artists. KIM reported that in 2021, 99.9% of Country artists on the platform were placed on personalized playlists, whether they were personalized recommendations that SPOTIFY makes for its users on its “Discover Weekly” and other curated playlists, or playlists hand-picked by the individual user. In other words, almost every single Country artist is finding a fan on SPOTIFY, somewhere, somehow.

KIM shared that as of FEBRUARY 2022, SPOTIFY has 406 million active monthly listeners, 180 million of which are paying subscribers, and reaches a total of 184 markets around the world.

With SPOTIFY’s “S4A (SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS)” feature, artists are able to personalize their page to draw in more listeners and gain more “followers,” which then increases their chances of showing up on more of SPOTIFY’s editor-curated playlists. Artists are able to include tour information, playlists of their own favorite songs, and now, in partnership with SHOPIFY, can sell merch on their artist pages as well. Artists can get a 90-day free SHOPIFY trial on their SPOTIFY page.

With the mission to help artists grow their fanbase on SPOTIFY, artists also have access to a dashboard where they are able to see which active sources are contributing the most to their catalog.

A new installment of SPOTIFY’s Fan Study is expected in the next month, according to KIM. For more information on new SPOTIFY artist tools, and on the Fan Study, click here.

