Vinyl Is Back

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022)’s “Talk Data To Me” panel, composed of COX MEDIA ORLANDO Dir./Operations STEVE STEWART, COLEMAN INSIGHTS Pres. WARREN KURTZMAN, MRC DATA Head of Independents HALEY JONES and MRC DATA VP/Research MATT YAZGE, gave attendees digestible information regarding streaming growth in Country music compared to the rest of the industry over 2021.

The pandemic, combined with 13% less new music released in 2021, confirmed that consumers go to what they know. “People want comfort food. Since the pandemic started, people are gravitating toward familiar songs,” said JONES. In addition to familiarity, another compelling piece of data brought up was a topic from the past: vinyl records.

Vinyl sales were up 52% across the industry, and with a more than 80% growth in Country music in 2021. “It’s not people who grew up with vinyl who are bringing it back, it’s Gen Z,” said YAZGE. The top three vinyl sales of 2021 were CHRIS STAPLETON’S “Traveler,” TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Fearless (TAYLOR’s Version)” and SWIFT’s “Red (TAYLOR’s Version).” Familiarity is key. "These are brands. Not a lot of hinge artists on the top of these lists,” said KURTZMAN.

In addition to data to support and highlight who Country music consumers are listening to, the panel discussed where most are consuming throughout the country. Hot spots for Country music included KANSAS CITY, OKLAHOMA CITY, BIRMINGHAM, NASHVILLE and OMAHA as the highest indexed markets for Country music consumption. “From a radio perspective, this list doesn’t surprise me at all,” said KURTZMAN. The lowest indexed markets for Country music included SAN DIEGO, SAN FRANCISCO, NEW YORK, MIAMI and -- the lowest indexed market of 2021 -- LOS ANGELES.

On a weekly basis, almost a quarter of the country consumes Country music (24%). YAZGE said, “The #1 sub-genre for Country is ‘90s’ Country. Country Rock and Classic Country ('60s – '80s) follow in second and third.” The fans are evolving, said YAZGE. “Gen Z Country music fans are diversifying.”





In addition to what consumers are consuming, there was discussion on how the music is consumed. Although radio leads the way, social media consumption is growing. “Almost two thirds of Country music fans are listening to Country music on radio; 38% are consuming Country music on TIKTOK,” said YAZGE.

STEWART said, “Country music didn’t do as good as they could in reaching our streaming listeners during the pandemic. But now people are going back to work, so our strategy is back on course.”





KURTZMAN discussed the importance of branding. Reminding programmers that for the better part of two years, listeners have broken free of their daily patterns of radio consumption. “We need to re-introduce our brands to consumers, because they’ve been disconnected to our station ... figure out how to channel money towards external marketing.”





STEWART posed the question, “Do you think this is just for radio or the label side as well?” KURTZMAN answered, “I think it’s true for almost every business. Maybe the only business that doesn’t need to is AMAZON, but we need to re-introduce our brands.”

Discussing music meetings and deciding which songs to play and/or add, STEWART mentioned that he and his COX MEDIA ORLANDO team can spend up to three hours in a music meeting. “The music is the most important part of our radio station.” said STEWART. Adding, "these songs will be around for the next five to 10 years. It's worth putting in the time."

