More Affiliates

"THE MONEY PIT HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW" has been added at four more stations.

The newest additions to the show's affiliate roster are ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW; STRATTON RADIO BROADCASTING Classic Hits WOKR-A-W238DG/CANANDAIGUA, NY; BINNIE MEDIA News-Talk WTSN-A-W251CF/DOVER, NH; and BRISTOL BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WKYX-A-F/PADUCAH, KY.

Host TOM KRAEUTLER said, "Across the country, home improvement projects have increased as more people work from home and stay at home. The continued growth of our affiliates shows that now more than ever, THE MONEY PIT is a great tool for advertisers to reach active, engaged homeowners."

Find out more at talkshowsusa.com and reach SKIP JOECKEL at (719) 579-6676 or skip@talkshowsusa.com.

