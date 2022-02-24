BTS (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

BTS has been named as the winner of the IFPI (INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY) Global Recording Artist Of The Year Award. BTS is the first act to win the award, calculated by global performance across digital and physical music platforms, for two straight years.

IFPI Chief Executive FRANCES MOORE commented, "“BTS’ phenomenal success over the last year is a testament to their creativity, hard work and ongoing commitment to continuing to find ways to bring their music to the world. By performing in three different languages, they demonstrate their extraordinarily unique global appeal and their dynamic and passionate fanbase has helped to make them the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years."

MOORE added, "We would like to wish RM, JIN, SUGA, j-hope, JIMIN, V and JUNG KOOK and all who work on their team huge congratulations on winning the Global Recording Artist of the Year Award and on another year of brilliant success."

BTS were joined in the top three by two-time winner TAYLOR SWIFT at #2 and ADELE at #3. OLIVIA RODRIGO was the sole newcomer on the chart at #10.

