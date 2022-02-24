LL Cool J, J-Lo (Photos: Kathy Hutchins & lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

LL COOL J will host and perform at the 2022iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS on MARCH 22nd, and JENNIFER LOPEZ will receive the 2022 iHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD at the event, to be televised by FOX 8p (ET/PT) from the SHRINE AUDITORIUM in LOS ANGELES.

"It’s an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists,” said LL COOL J. “I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!”

