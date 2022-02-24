Deal With ADA

PHILIP MICHAEL GILCHRIST's TRUESCALE RECORDS has inked a deal with ADA WORLDWIDE for global distribution. The label has releases from GILCHRIST, LEW MCKENZIE, MOLLIE HANNA, and others scheduled for 2022.

“We’re happy to welcome PHIL, (TRUESCALE VP/Buisiness Development) STEVE (G), and the entire TRUESCALE team to ADA,” said ADA WORLDWIDE VP/Label Management RANDY DEREBEGIAN. “We look forward to expanding their footprint from SOUTH CAROLINA and helping TSR’s community of artists realize their visions around the world.”

TRUESCALE's STEVE G added, “As we celebrate BLACK HISTORY MONTH in FEBRUARY and the significant contributions of entertainment and music legends in the Civil Rights movement, we are thrilled to have PHIL and our catalog of artists join the amazing teams at ADA and their vast footprint in the music market space."

