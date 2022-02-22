January '22 PPM Ratings

Cleaning up our mess from the previous two editions of this column, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the numbers nerds from XTRENDS – want to be clear on our meaning. We in no way wanted to imply that zombies had anything to do with the holiday season. Nor was it our intention to compare tidings of comfort and joy with the hellscape of the apocalypse. Quite the contrary. To quote the immortal Hans Gruber, “It’s CHRISTMAS, a time of miracles….” It truly is miraculous that tens of thousands of radio listeners migrate to a station they would never otherwise patronize and, suddenly, retrace their steps. We live in wonderous times.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Normalcy Resumes

Before Santa commandeered the airwaves, BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F had reeled off a five-book 6+ winning streak. The station returned to its familiar haunts with its best outing since SEPTEMBER (6.6-6.9). There were many holiday players, but HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9) was the leader. It slipped to #2 (9.6-5.9) but was stronger than NOVEMBER (5.0) and last year (3.6). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON News-Talk KUOW bounced back from a down book (4.4-5.7) as it jumped from #8 to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK repeated at #4 (5.3-5.6), while the station formerly known as KOMO -- LOTUS News KNWN-A -- slipped to #5 (5.5-5.2). AUDACY Active Rock KISW (THE ROCK) had its best showing since SEPTEMBER as it stepped up to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET) had its first up book since JULY (3.8-4.9) as it climbed from a tie at #10 to #7. Another of the holiday participants was AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND). It slid from #5 to #8 (4.7-4.5). KRWM remained in cume control (894,400-600,800) – a 32.8% drop. The market increased by 0.7%.

KISW had its best 25-54 book since AUGUST as it returned to the top spot. Before all the holiday hoopla began, the station was on a ten-book winning streak. KUOW went from a tie at #5 to #2 with its best outing since MAY, while FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP repeated at #3 but with a large loss of share. KRWM dropped from #1 to #4. It was #8 in NOVEMBER. HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) dipped to #5 despite an up book. KZOK slipped to #6 despite regaining all of last survey’s lost share.

KZOK has been close to being #1 18-34 a couple of times over the last 13 surveys. The station posted its largest share in over a year as it advanced from a tie at #4 to the top spot. KISW was up to #2 despite a slight share loss, while KQMV went from #6 to #3 with its highest score since SEPTEMBER. KRWM dropped from first to fourth. It was tied at #9 in NOVEMBER. Two stations moved up and landed in a tie at #5. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) made it from #7 with its highest mark in over a year, while iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) bounced back from a down book as it rose from #10. KEXP fell from #2 into a tie at #9 with KSWD.

After a two-book hiatus, KISW was back at #1 18-49 despite a small share loss. KUOW recovered nicely from a down book as it leapt from #7 to #2, while KZOK was up a spot to #3 as it ended a three-book slide. KQMV stepped up to #4 as it got back most of last survey’s share loss. KRWM dropped from first place into a tie at #6 with KIRO.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: The Big Easy

Survey after survey, five stations dominated the top five 6+. On a consistent basis, two of those stations separated themselves even further. COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) was up to #1 for the first time since OCTOBER (8.0-8.3). COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WHQT (HOT 105) ended its three-book run at #1 and slipped to #2 with its smallest share since AUGUST (9.0-8.0). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) stepped up to #3 with its highest score since SEPTEMBER (5.2-5.6), while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) inched up to #4 (5.0-5.3). Santa’s preferred station was AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM). It slipped two places to #5 with its lowest total in over a year (6.9-5.1). WFEZ was back in its usual spot as the cume leader (856,800-846,200) with a 1.2% decline. The market shrank by 1.1%.

Though WHQT had its smallest 25-54 share since JULY, the station continued its uninterrupted run at #1. WFEZ finished at #2 for the fifth book in a row but with the lowest share of that span. The gap between the two stations was better than two shares. iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) stepped up to #3 despite its lowest mark since SEPTEMBER, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) was up a slot to #4 with its lowest number since APRIL. WLYF dropped to #5 and just cleared COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40/M WFLC (HITS 97.3), which posted its best book in over a year as it jumped from #10 to #6.

WLYF returned most of the holiday goodwill it received last survey, but the station remained at #1 18-34. However, it was forced to share the spotlight with WZTU, which advanced from #6 with easily its best book in over a year. As recently as NOVEMBER, the station was languishing at #12. WHYI moved up a slot to #3 with its fourth up book in a row. COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) stood alone at #4 with a slight share increase. AUDACY Country WKIS (99.9 KISS COUNTRY) had a strong showing as it moved up two slots to #5. It was joined there by WFEZ, which slipped from #3 with its lowest mark in over a year. WHQT dropped from #2 into a tie at #8 with iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT).

WHQT continued as the dominant 18-49 player even though it landed its lowest number since JULY. WZTU was off slightly but moved up to #2. It trailed the leader by more than two shares. WHYI was also off slightly but stepped up to #3, while WLYF slid to #4 with its smallest share in over a year. WFLC had a strong increase as it rose from a tie at #11 to #5. This was the station’s first appearance in the top ten in over a year. WFEZ slipped into a tie at #6 with WMIB.

DETROIT: An Instant Classic

In the days of yore, before we were all par-rumping, AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC was the leading 6+ station. We’re talking NOVEMBER here. Well. The station was back on top sporting its best book in over a year (5.6-7.8). The home of the holiday hits was iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC. It slipped to #2 (18.8-6.7). It was at #2 with a 7.0 share in NOVEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA R&B WMXD (MIX 92.3) had its highest number since OCTOBER (6.0-6.4) but was forced to step down to #3. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX and AUDACY News WWJ-A remained tied at #4. WCSX had its first up book since AUGUST (5.0-6.2), while WWJ-A posted its largest share in over a year (5.0-6.2). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF was up to #6 with its best showing since JULY (4.4-5.6). This pushed AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET) down to #7 even though the station regained all of last survey’s share loss (4.5-5.5). WNIC was still the cume winner but with a decline of 44.9% (1,438,500-792,000). The market fell by 5.3%.

For the first time since OCTOBER, WRIF was the #1 station 25-54. This ended the three-book winning streak of WNIC, which dipped to #2 and was better than a half share off the lead. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) was off slightly as it dipped to #3. It was met there by WXYT, which advanced from a tie at #7 as it ended a steep two-book slide. WMXD slid to #5 with a slight share loss, while WOMC was close behind at #6 with its best performance since SEPTEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WJLB fell three places and into a tie at #7 with WCSX.

WRIF had its first double-digit 18-34 share since APRIL as it reclaimed the #1 spot after a two-book absence. WJLB was up to #2 with its best score since AUGUST but was better than four shares off the lead. WCSX advanced three spaces to #3, also with its best book since AUGUST. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955) repeated at #4 with its best book in exactly a year. It was paired with WMGC, which moved up a slot as it halted a three-book slide. WOMC jumped from a tie at #11 to #6, which is where it was before all the holiday hijinks began. WNIC dropped from #1 into a tie at #10 with CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD.

WMGC and WRIF had been tied at #2 18-49 last survey. WRIF had a massive share increase to move up to #1, while WMGC remained in place with a slight gain. It was joined by WJLB, which advanced from #4 with a solid showing. WXYT also had a solid increase as it went from a tie at #6 to #4. WOMC benefitted from the absence of elves as it moved from #11 to #5 – exactly where it was in NOVEMBER. WNIC fell from #1 into a tie at #6 with WMXD.

PHOENIX: Holiday? What Holiday

It’s not like iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) needs any help from ELMO & PATSY to own the 6+ leaderboard. Despite the expected loss of share, the station remained on top by a healthy margin (17.7-8.4). It had a 6.7 in NOVEMBER. MARICOPA News-Talk KJZZ repeated at #2 with its best book in over a year (5.7-6.5). The station has nearly doubled its share since SEPTEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFYI-A posted its largest number in exactly a year (3.4-5.7) to step up to #3. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX rebounded from a down book to move up to #4 (3.9-4.8). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) stepped up to #5 with a solid increase (3.6-4.5). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) dropped three places to #6 (4.4-4.2), while DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1 & 94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) also dropped three slots ending up at #7 (4.2-4.0). KESZ saw their cume decline by 38.8% but were still #1 in that category (1,493,900-914,600). The market was down 1.3%.

The market crowned a new 25-54 leader as HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD rose to the occasion with its best book in over a year. KESZ dipped to #2, which was better than a year ago when it landed at #4. The next two stations had their best performances in over a year. KMXP moved from a tie at #5 to #3, while ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1) dipped to #4. KSLX stood alone at #5 though it had a very strong increase. Last survey, iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX dropped from #5 to #16 -- thanks in all likelihood to that damn BURL IVES. Well, the station bounced back and jumped from #16 to #6. KYOT had its lowest score in over a year as it fell from #4 to #11.

There was much commotion in the 18-34 ranks, but the top three stations remained unchanged. KESZ was in double-digits for the third consecutive survey to remain #1. KUPD was up slightly to repeat at #2. However, it was seven shares behind the leader. KYOT was back at #3 with a slight share loss. This is where the fun begins. SIERRA H Top 40/Rhythmic KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) had its best showing in over a year to, ahem, bounce from #7 to #4. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #5. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) had its highest score in over a year to step up from #6, while DESERT VALLEY Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1) advanced from #8 as it came out of a two-book slump. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) dropped to #7 with its smallest share in over a year, while AUDACY Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5) landed at #8 with its least productive outing since APRIL.

The top four 18-49 stations were as we last saw them. KESZ was in first place for the fourth book in a row. KUPD repeated at #2 with its best showing since OCTOBER, while a flat KYOT was back at #3. KZCE remained at #4 with its fifth up book in a row. KMXP snapped out of a two-book lull to move from a tie at #7 to #5. It just nosed out KKFR, which jumped from #10 to #6 with its highest score in over a year. KZZP dropped from #5 into a tie at #9 with KDKB.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: They’re Back

The onslaught of holiday hits usually has a deleterious effect on the ratings fortunes of HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95). For certain, the station did not perform at its usual level over the last two books. That all ended this time as it rose to #1 with its best outing in over a year (6.5-10.6). MPR News-Talk KNOW repeated at #2, though with its third straight down book (7.5-7.4). Griping about KIRK COUSINS kept iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3) afloat as it stepped up to #3 (6.4-6.5). Santa’s cohort -- iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) -- slipped to #4 (15.1-6.2). It was #5 a year ago with a 5.5 share. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) was back at #5 (5.3-5.5) and just defeated AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) (5.1-5.4). KQQL shed 35.1% of its cume but remained the overall leader (1,084,900-704,100). The market dropped by 1.8%.

The arrival of that annoying little drummer boy ended a nine-book 25-54 winning streak for KSTP. The station returned with a vengeance as it moved from #4 to #1 and crashed through the double-digit barrier. KNOW stepped up to #2 with its best outing in exactly a year, while KXXR dipped to #3 with a small share loss. KFXN was up to #4 with a slight increase, while KQQL dropped from #1 to #5. It was #9 in NOVEMBER. Two stations came dangerously close to cracking the top five. Tied at #6 were KZJK -- which had a solid increase -- and MPR Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT), which had its best book in over a year.

Something unusual happened in the 18-34 competition. It is not often we see three -- count ‘em -- three stations in double digits in the same survey. KSTP moved from a tie at #4 to #1. This was the fifth time over the last fourteen books the station had two numbers to the left of the decimal point. KQQL slipped to #2 with its fourth double-digit performance in the last year. KXXR dipped to #3 with its third straight double-digit performance. KZJK was up to #4 as it regained all of last month’s share loss. KCMP was up from #11 to #5 and was joined by CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS, which rose from a tie at #7 with its highest mark in over a year. KNOW and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB dropped out of the top five and landed in a heap at #7.

KSTP completed the double-digit demo sweep as it moved from #3 to #1 18-49. KXXR was off slightly as it remained at #2, though it was forced to share with KNOW, which advanced from #4 with its best outing in exactly a year. KQQL slipped to #4 with a better share than NOVEMBER when it was tied at #2. KCMP leapt from a tie at #10 to #5 with its largest number in over a year, while KDWB slipped to #6 with its lowest mark since MARCH.

Thank you for the eyeballs and the clicks. And, just to be clear -- "DIE HARD" is not a CHRISTMAS movie. See you next survey.

