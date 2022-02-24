Inks Vertical Rights To Deal

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING SCANDINAVIA has signed LATERAL MANAGEMENT's VERTICAL RIGHTS publishing arm to its roster. Songwriters represented by VERTICAL RIGHTS include KLAS ÅHLUND, JOCKE ÅHLUND, MICHEL ZITRON and JOHN MARTIN, and GINO & OTTO.

VERTICAL RIGHTS Managing Dir. CHRISTIAN WÅHLBERG said, "Our passion has always been to make great music with good people. I am convinced that working together with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING's team under the leadership of JOHNNY TENNANDER will inject new energy into the vibrant network of artists, songwriters and producers that make up the LATERAL and VERTICAL family."

TENNANDER, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING's Managing Director, SCANDINAVIA and SVP A&R International, said, "I've always had huge respect for what CHRISTIAN and JAMIE (BINNS) have built together and they have always combined quality music with great ideas. Their roster is a fantastic addition to our world, and we are really looking forward to work closely with their team and their songwriters."

