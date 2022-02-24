Heinemann

NASHVILLE-based music distributor VERE MUSIC has added PAIGE HEINEMANN as Project Coordinator. HEINEMANN, a 2021 UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA graduate, has served internships at BIG LOUD and other firms; she will work alongside CEO RUSTY HARMON and A&R Executive ALYSSA LOGAN.

“We are thrilled to welcome PAIGE onto the VERE team,” said LOGAN. “Her background in media and marketing has quickly become a great asset for our clients.”

