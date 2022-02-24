Aldean (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP has acquired JASON ALDEAN's recorded music catalog for an undisclosed price. The deal covers 90% of ALDEAN's catalog, including nine albums and 24 number-one songs, 34 top 10 songs, and six Platinum albums, plus neighboring rights and SOUNDEXCHANGE royalties, with the artist retaining an income interest.

ALDEAN said, “It’s cool that a company like SPIRIT, that’s been around so long, has taken on my music catalog. It’s something really important to me, so I’m glad it’ll be looked after.”

SPIRIT CEO FRANK ROGERS said, “JASON ALDEAN has been a consistent hitmaker and trailblazer in country music for nearly two decades. His recordings have helped define the sound of modern country music. SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP is excited to partner with JASON and we look forward to further championing these important recordings to the world.”

SPIRIT Chairman JON SINGER added that ALDEAN "is one of country music’s elite headliners and the breadth and depth of his work is undeniable. We welcome JASON’s impressive collection of works to the SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP catalog and are committed to being an active partner in safeguarding and building upon the success of these recordings.”

« see more Net News