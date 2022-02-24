This is 91X... Same As it Ever Was

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XETRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO has repositioned its format to emphasize Classic Alternative while still playing currents in the Alternative format. The move, announced this morning (2/24) at 10a (PT) by PD GARETT MICHAELS and APD/MD/midday host HILARY DONEUX at the end of MARTY & DANIELLE's morning show, follows a week-long stunt (2/14-23) playing the station's music library in alphabetical order as "91X A TO X...YZ" to start its year-long 40th Anniversary celebration (NET NEWS 2/14).

91X PD GARETT MICHAELS said, “Coming off the incredible success of ‘91X From A to X.. YZ’ and the amazingly positive reaction from our listeners, we want to present 91X in a way that stays true to our roots and independent ideals. When 91X launched in 1983, it was a Category of One, which ignored convention and blazed a new trail. With that spirit in mind, we are re-launching 91X in a new presentation that has no current industry definition, so we are calling the format what we are: 91X. 91X is 91X again, unlike any other station anywhere. And isn’t that what local radio should be?"

MICHAELS added, “91X should always strive to be different. The Alternative format is not very alternative anymore. 91X is going back to our roots with tons of variety and music discovery.” “We're listening to SAN DIEGO and returning to our roots to just be the best 91X for SAN DIEGO and our listeners,” added HILARY.

91X's new positioning statement, aired after the announcement, is “This is 91X... Same As it Ever Was," with TALKING HEADS' “Once In A Lifetime” immediately following.

The station's air staff remains in place, as do the weekend shows "RESURRECTION SUNDAY," "CHURCH OF BOB," "PROJECT X," and "91X LOUDSPEAKER."

