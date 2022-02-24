This is 91X... Same As it Ever Was

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Alternative XETRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO highlighted its massive music library from FEBRUARY 14-23 as "91X A TO X...YZ" by playing songs from the last four decades in alphabetical order to begin celebrating 91X’s 40th Anniversary, which will be on JANUARY 11, 2023 (NET NEWS 2/14).

At 10a this morning, PD GARETT MICHAELS, APD/MD/middayer HILARY DONEUX joined MARTY & DANIELLE at the end of their morning show and made a big on-air announcement:

MICHAELS said, “91X should always strive to be different. The Alternative format is not very alternative anymore. 91X going back to our roots with tons of variety and music discovery.”

“We're listening to SAN DIEGO and returning to our roots to just be the best 91X for SAN DIEGO and our listeners,” said HILARY.

Then 91X ran the following on-air positioning statement: “This is 91X... Same As it Ever Was" and launched into TALKING HEADS “Once In A Lifetime.” 91X A to XYZ may be over, but the station continues to focus on the depth of the station’s music library from the last 40 years. 91X has begun a new era and it will include new music.

