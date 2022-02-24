New Music Rights Platform

INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS has formed a new alliance in partnership with BLACKROCK ALTERNATIVE INVESTORS and WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) to create a music rights platform that will invest in and manage premier compositions from some of music’s most influential creators. This includes a strategic focus on cultivating “modern evergreen,” contemporary compositions that have strong potential for a multi-decade impact on pop culture, as well as investing in female artists and songwriters, with an emphasis on diversity. INFLUENCE MEDIA will manage the platform and bring together resources to help increase the value of its music properties through active management.

To date, $300 million has been deployed across multiple catalogs, comprised of select copyrights and, in several cases, future compositions by artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs. The model has opportunities for additional scale in acquisition capital. With the new partnership, initial acquisitions include more than 20 modern evergreens with 1 billion+ lifetime streams apiece and comprise select copyrights from the catalogs of creators whose work spans multiple genres.

This partnership with BLACKROCK and WMG allows INFLUENCE MEDIA to scale its investment in female creators, providing them with unprecedented access to capital and licensing opportunities, as well as to expand into new categories like music entrepreneurs. INFLUENCE MEDIA’s previously announced acquisitions include select copyrights from ALI TAMPOSI and JULIA MICHAELS in 2021, in partnership with MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM (MERS) of MICHIGAN, as well as select copyrights from JEFF BHASKER, SHANE MCANALLY, and BEN RECTOR using bridge capital from MORGAN STANLEY in 2019.

The partnership also brings together senior leaders from the three companies, including: LYLETTE PIZARRO MCLEAN, Founder/Co-Managing Partner/INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS, LYNN HAZAN, Co-Managing Partner/INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS, and Founding Advisors & Partners RENE MCLEAN and JON JASHNI; PAM CHAN, CIO/Global Head/ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS GROUP at BLACKROCK, and PAUL BRAUDE, Managing Director and Co-Head of Portfolio Management for the ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS GROUP at BLACKROCK; and TEMI ADENIJI, Managing Director of WARNER MUSIC SOUTH AFRICA and SVP, Strategy, SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA & Special Projects at WARNER MUSIC GROUP.

WMG's ADENIJI said, “In partnership with the first-rate teams at INFLUENCE MEDIA and BLACKROCK, these catalogs will be cared for by a supergroup of music lovers. Together we’ll bring new opportunities to some of the most talented artists and songwriters of this generation.”

BLACKROCK's CHAN added, “We are excited to be a part of this programmatic venture alongside INFLUENCE MEDIA and WARNER MUSIC GROUP. Building on our experience investing in music since 2015, this investment gives our clients access to an emerging asset class with potential for meaningful income and uncorrelated returns, while aligning with our priority to invest in diverse and female-owned businesses.”

INFLUENCE MEDIA's MCLEAN added. “To paraphrase what my favorite music entrepreneur BEYONCÉ famously said, not enough women of color have had a seat at the table in the music industry, so we went ahead and chopped down the wood to build our own table. We’ve built a brilliant, savvy, and diverse team that's also nimble enough to move at the speed of culture, and we couldn’t be prouder to be in business with best-in-class partners like BLACKROCK and WARNER MUSIC GROUP. Our initial investments in modern evergreens represent a new generation of iconoclasts in music, both commercially and artistically.”

INFLUENCE MEDIA and WARNER MUSIC will co-manage the copyrights acquired, drawing on both leadership teams’ vast experience on all sides of the music business spectrum.

« see more Net News