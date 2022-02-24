Six Studio Albums Released As 180g Premium Supervinyl Box Sets, SACDS, AND 180G 45RPM 2LPS

MOBILE FIDELITY SOUND LAB (MOFI) is partnering with WARNER RECORDS and VAN HALEN to release the band’s first six studio albums as 180g premium supervinyl box sets, SACDS, AND 180G 45RPM 2LPS.Exclusively limited to 10,000 numbered copies, each UD1S box set will be mastered from the original analog master tapes and pressed at RTI on MOFI SuperVinyl. In addition to the limited edition UltraDisc One-Step 45rpm vinyl, the numbered-edition Super Audio CDs (SACD) will come packaged in a mini-gatefold sleeve and be mastered from the original tapes. The first of the six studio albums, VAN HALEN (1978), is set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, and will be followed by VAN HALEN II (1979), WOMEN AND CHILDREN FIRST (1980), FAIR WARNING (1981), DIVER DOWN (1982), and 1984 (1984).

Pres./MUSIC DIRECT and MOBILE FIDELITY SOUND LAB JIM DAVIS said, “MOBILE FIDELITY SOUND LAB is excited to release VAN HALEN's first six iconic albums in the UD1S and SACD formats for the first time. Fans will experience VAN HALEN’s original blend of raw power and HOLLYWOOD flair like never before through these limited-edition, audiophile-grade One-Step vinyl box sets.”

Box Sets and SACDs are available for Preorder Now.

