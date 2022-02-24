Presents Lawrence Live

VOX AM/FM Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON, VT welcomed brother-sister duo, LAWRENCE, to town for an exclusive performance. The band is traveling the country on the HOTEL TV tour, promoting their latest BEAUTIFUL MIND/LAKESIDE single, "Don't Lose Sight".

PD KWAME DANKWA told ALL ACCESS, "When the label's ERIC TYLER and ANDREW GOVATSOS approached me about the record, I knew they were gifted. However, when contest winners cried about being able to go and see them live, that signaled we had a homerun. These are the moments that remind me why I am in radio".





WITH THE BAND BACKSTAGE (top) AND ON STAGE (bottom) The band gave an on-stage shout out to the station, thanking them for their support, before leading the capacity crowd in a mass Cha-Cha Slide! See more here!





