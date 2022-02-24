Sold

RUBY RADIO CORPORATION is selling Hot AC KHIX (MIX 96.7)/CARLIN-ELKO, NV; Country KBGZ (BIG COUNTRY 103.9) and K263BD/SPRING CREEK-ELKO, NV; and Classic Hits KUOL (94.5 KOOL FM), K266AB, and K299AN/ELKO, NV to RICH HUDSON's GLOBAL ONE MEDIA, INC. for $1 million.

In other filings with the FCC, THE ERIE RADIO COMPANY, LLC is selling the construction permit for WRRI/NORTH EAST TOWNSHIP-ERIE, PA to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $835,000 ($535,000 cash, $300,000 in a promissory note).

MILLER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W254CE/ORANGEBURG, SC to GLORY COMMUNICATIONS INC. for $10,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's Gospel WFMV-A/CAYCE-COLUMBIA, SC.

And IGLESIA ANTIOQUIA DE CRISTO MINISTERIOS LLAMADA FINAL is selling low power FM WIAF-LP/ANTIOCH, TN to REACHING HEAVEN MINISTRIES, LLC.

« see more Net News