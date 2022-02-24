KROQ/L.A. Joins Roster

HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP’s AUSTIN KEYES has landed AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES has added Branding/VO duties.

“High praise from AUDACY SVPP And Alt Format VP MIKE KAPLAN,” said KEYES. Yeah we thought he was alright.”

KEYES is represented for voiceover work by ATLAS TALENT AGENCY. He is exclusively managed for station imaging by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP. Check out AUSTIN’s VO work here. For more info, contact hoss@hossmgmt.com, (646) 300-0037.

